Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Minister Of Defense Of Saudi Arabia

2026-03-01 04:01:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defense Affairs, received a phone call, on Saturday evening, from H. R. H. Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the latest developments and security updates in the region and discussed areas of cooperation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

The Peninsula

