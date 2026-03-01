Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Advises Public To Avoid Incident Sites

2026-03-01 04:01:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior, in a social media post, stressed on the importance of avoiding gatherings or heading to incident sites to ensure the smooth movement of ambulance vehicles, Civil Defense units, and security patrols, enabling them to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

As part of the continuous monitoring of current developments, security patrols and emergency teams continue to be deployed across various areas in accordance with the approved readiness plans to address any potential developments, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Interior also stressed on the importance of immediately reporting any suspicious objects or unidentified remains by contacting (999) and refraining from approaching them.

