Iran Declares 40 Days Of Mourning After Khamenei's Death

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in attacks carried out by the United States and Israel, forty days of national mourning and seven days of public holiday have been declared in Iran.

The President, the Head of the Judiciary, and one of the jurists of the Guardian Council will assume responsibility for the transitional period.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on various cities across Iran.

In response, Iran targeted several US military bases in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain with missile strikes.

US President Donald Trump announced in a message on Saturday night that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran, had died as a result of the US and Israeli attacks.

Subsequently, Iran's Tasnim News Agency confirmed Khamenei.

Tasnim reported that Iran's Cabinet declared forty days of public mourning and seven days of nationwide public holiday.

According to the report, the President, the Head of the Judiciary and one of the jurists of the Guardian Council will oversee the transitional period following Khamenei's death.

Iranian state media have confirmed the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the United States and Israel's ongoing attacks on the country.

Al Jazeera, citing Iranian state media, reported that Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law and grandson were also killed in the strikes.

US President Donald Trump, who announced“major combat operations” in Iran after Israel launched missile attacks on Saturday, said the bombing would continue“uninterrupted throughout the week or for as long as necessary” to achieve his objectives.

Iranian state media also reported that a strike on a school in southern Iran killed at least 108 people, and that the nationwide death toll has reached at least 201 across 24 provinces.

