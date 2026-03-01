Afghanistan Thwart Pakistani Airstrike On Bagram Airbase

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The police headquarters in central Parwan province stated that the Pakistani military attempted to strike Bagram Airbase early this morning (Sunday), but the attempt was thwarted by the country's defensive systems and no damage occurred.

In a statement, the provincial police headquarters said that at around 5:00 a.m., several jets belonging to the Pakistani military conducted an airstrike within the airspace of Bagram Airbase.

The statement added:“With the immediate and professional response of Bagram's brave defensive and air forces, using the Zico One and Two Mile defence systems, the enemy's movements were neutralised and a necessary and decisive response was delivered.”

The source noted that, so far, there have been no human or material casualties in the area and the situation is fully under the control of security and defence forces.

The police headquarters emphasised that protecting the country's airspace and national sovereignty is a fundamental and non-negotiable responsibility, and any action against Afghanistan's territory, people, or values will be met with proportional, decisive and lawful measures.

Last Saturday night (21st February 2026), the Pakistani military conducted airstrikes on a seminary in Paktika and on residential areas in Nangarhar, causing dozens of civilian casualties.

Following this, on 27th February, Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence launched retaliatory attacks on Pakistani army posts and military centres along the Durand Line, inflicting heavy casualties on Pakistani forces.

Clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces continue. On Saturday night, Pakistan again conducted airstrikes on civilian areas in Nangarhar, while Afghan forces carried out deadly attacks on Pakistani army posts and military centres in various provinces.

