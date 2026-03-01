403
Verdant IMAP Advises Open Access Data Centres (OADC) (A WIOCC Group Company) on the Acquisition of a South African Data Centre Portfolio
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, February 27, 2026/ -- Verdant IMAP () is pleased to announce that it has advised on the acquisition of a portfolio of South African data centre assets from NTT DATA, by Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a subsidiary of WIOCC Group.
NTT operate global technology and digital infrastructure platforms, and the assets form part of their South African data centre operations.
The transaction comprises seven data centre facilities, strategically located in key centres across South Africa, forming an important platform within South Africa’s digital infrastructure ecosystem. The assets support enterprise, wholesale, and cloud connectivity requirements and represent critical infrastructure underpinning the count’y’s growing digital economy.
The acquisition strengthens WIOCC G’oup’s position as a multi-regional digital infrastructure provider, expanding its footprint in South Africa while complementing its broader pan-African and international network and connectivity assets. The transaction enhances the’group’s ability to serve its diverse client group, which includes hyperscalers, CDNs, network operators, ISPs, and enterprise clients with scalable, resilient, and carrier-neutral data centre capacity across multiple markets.
The transaction reflects continued investment momentum in African digital infrastructure, underpinned by sustained growth in data consumption, cloud adoption, and increasing demand for neutral, carrier-dense data centre facilities in strategically located markets.
The transaction has received approval from the Competition Commission of South Africa.
Verdant IMAP acted as financial adviser to OADC (A WIOCC Group Company). The transaction involved navigating a highly complex and negotiated process, including the resolution of complex commercial, legal, and structural considerations. The transaction required extensive coordination across financial, commercial, legal, and operational workstreams over a prolonged negotiation period, reflecting the complexity typically associated with large-scale digital infrastructure transactions.
Verdant IMAP operates as part of the global IMAP platform, a long-established international investment banking network with a strong presence across major markets worldwide. IMAP forms an integral part of Verd’nt IMAP’s business, providing access to global sector expertise, international best practice, and cross-border perspective that underpin’ the firm’s advisory capabilities across complex transactions in digital infrastructure, telecoms, fintech, and technology-enabled sectors.
The transaction builds on ’erdant IMAP’s growing digital infrastructure advisory franchise, refle’ting the firm’s continued focus on data centres, fibre networks, telecoms, and technology-enabled infrastructure assets across Africa. Verdant IMAP continues to advise on so’e of the region’s most complex digital infrastructure transactions, supporting both strategic and financial clients across the inv stment lifecycle. The transact’on is Verdant IMAP’s fourth completed transac ion for WIOCC Group.
