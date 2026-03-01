403
Widespread Anti-War Protests Erupt in US Over Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) Demonstrations opposing US military involvement broke out across the country, including outside the White House and in New York’s Times Square, following reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
As stated by reports, a coalition of progressive organizations—including the ANSWER Coalition, National Iranian American Council, 50501, American Muslims for Palestine, the People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, CodePink, Black Alliance for Peace, and the Democratic Socialists of America—coordinated protests in major cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles on Saturday.
Additional demonstrations are planned for Sunday in smaller cities including Albany, Ellensburg, Chattanooga, Decorah, Gainesville, and Springfield, as noted by reports.
Organizers issued a statement condemning “Trump’s unprovoked, illegal attack on Iran” as an act of war capable of causing massive “death and destruction,” and urged citizens nationwide to oppose further military escalation and make their voices heard in the streets.
The American Civil Liberties Union, along with numerous Democratic lawmakers, called on Congress to intervene, describing Trump’s actions as unconstitutional and emphasizing that the Constitution requires congressional approval for any use of military force.
According to reports, Israel and the US carried out strikes on multiple Iranian cities starting Saturday morning, killing the supreme leader and numerous top security officials. Israel described the operation as targeting an "existential threat," while US President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" against the Iranian "regime."
