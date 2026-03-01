403
The Integrated Transport Centre Oversees First Pilot Operation of Autonomous Trucks in the Logistics Transport Sector in the Region
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Friday, February 27, 2026 – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced its supervision of the launch of a pilot project for the operation of autonomous trucks in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with global company Autotech, which specialises in developing autonomous vehicle systems, as well as AD Ports Group. The project is being implemented within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD.
The project is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa in the operation of autonomous trucks for logistics and freight transport purposes, reflecting the expansion of autonomous systems applications across various modes of transport.
The ITC explained that the project focuses on evaluating the operation of autonomous trucks within a defined industrial and logistics environment. Pilot trips were conducted along dedicated routes within KEZAD, in accordance with approved regulatory frameworks and operational standards. During 2025, the developer, under the ITC’s supervision, worked on adapting artificial intelligence-based autonomous driving systems to local road requirements and logistics transport needs, ensuring safe and seamless operations in line with the highest safety and operational efficiency standards, and assessing the technology’s readiness for deployment in a real-world environment.
This project forms part of the Integrated Transport Centre’s efforts to support the smart and autonomous mobility ecosystem in the emirate and enhance the readiness of regulatory frameworks to adopt innovative solutions that serve the supply chain and logistics sector. It contributes to improving freight transport efficiency and enhancing operational performance across economic and industrial zones, in preparation for the transition to the commercial deployment of autonomous logistics services.
In this context, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “This project represents an important regulatory milestone in advancing the smart mobility ecosystem in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. It reflects the Centre’s direction towards expanding the application of autonomous systems to include freight and logistics transport, alongside passenger transport. Through these pilot initiatives, the Centre is committed to evaluating technical solutions within safe and structured operational frameworks, supporting the development of future policies and regulations based on real-world data and practical experience.”
He added: “These initiatives contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the transport ecosystem, supporting the competitiveness of economic sectors, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional hub in adopting smart mobility solutions and autonomous systems, in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.”
The Integrated Transport Centre reaffirmed its commitment to continuing collaboration with local and international partners to enable high-quality pilot projects in smart mobility, support responsible innovation that balances technological advancement with safety and sustainability requirements, and serve the emirate’s economic and societal needs in both the near and long term.
