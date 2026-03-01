403
Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament volleyball competition gets off to a rousing start
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The volleyball competition of the 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament got off to a rousing start with Yazar carving out a hard-fought 3-2 win against Fahoud Zaabeel in the 13th edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the biggest tournament during Ramadan is organised under the slogan “Unlimited Capabiliti”s”.
With both team evenly matched, it finally came down to minor aspects as Yazar went on to defeat Fahoud Zabeel 3-2 in a well-contested marathon encountered characterised by skills and physicality.
The volleyball competition will continue daily, with Al Samaawi facing Fahoud Zabeel at 9 pm on Saturday (February 28) in Group A, while Group B matches will resume on Sunday, with Zabeel playing MI Investment at 9 pm, followed by Tiger Zabeel taking on Al Tadawi from 11 pm.
The seven participating teams have been divided into two groups, with Group A consisting of three teams, namely Fahoud Zabeel, Yazar and Al Samaawi, while Group B is made up of Zabeel, Al Tadawi, MI Investment and Tiger Zabeel.
UAE to meet Egypt in Padel teams final
Hosts the UAE and Egypt secured contrasting wins to book a showdown in the final of the padel teams competition.
While the UAE set aside Kuwait 2-0, the Egyptians were made to work hard for a 2-1 win against Morocco to secure their place in finale.
The final lineup for the Nad Al Sheba National Padel Championship is now complete, with the UAE and Egypt teams having qualified after intense competition.
Watched by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation, His Excellency Ismail Al Hashemi, First Vice President of the Asian Padel Federation, Vice President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation, Board Member of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Tournament Organising Committee; MMA world champion, Dubai Sports Ambassador and legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, current captain and coach Saeed Al Marri, Secretary General of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation and Tournament Director Hassan Al Mazrouei, there was no doubt of the home team’s superiority as they went about their task in a methodical manner.
Sergio Icardo and Iñigo Khufri brushed aside Bader Al Saeed and Hamoud Al Junaidel in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, before Fares Al Janahi and Abdullah Al Abdullah had to ward off a late surge from Hussein Shams and Abdullah Al Awadhi before also winning in straight sets 6-1, 7-6.
The second semi-final proved to be even more exciting as Egypt had to really dig in deep before defeating Morocco 2-1. Ali Zaghloul and Sherif Makhlouf opened the scoring for Egypt by overcoming the world-class duo of Mohamed and Adam Momar in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. But, Morocco drew level with El Omrani Reda and Mehdi Ziadi combining to beat Omar Makhlouf and Mohamed El Menisi 6-3, 6-0. Mohamed El Garhy and Mohamed Abou El Qassem ensured Egypt's passage into the final with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Makwar Ali and Khalil Outalib.
Courts, Municipality at the top in Wheelchair Basketball
There was a record of sorts at the end of the third day of preliminary rounds of the wheelchair competition. With 12 out of the 20 group matches completed, there was a total of 684 points scored at a high average of 57 points per match.
In late night action on Thursday, Dubai Courts continued their winning streak with a well-contested 30-23 win against the Community Development Authority, while the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) dominated Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services for a 35-18 result.
In the other group, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) narrowly edged out the Department of Finance 29-27 in a tense encounter, while Dubai Municipality confirmed its superiority over Dubai Police General Headquarters 31-15.
At the end of three days of games, Dubai Courts is at the top of Group A with a perfect six points and a points difference of +31, followed by Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (4 points), the Community Development Authority and the RTA (with 3 points each), while Housing Development sits at the bottom with 2 points.
In Group B, Dubai Municipality continue to lead the standings with 6 points and a huge points difference of +82. They also top the lists for both attack (125 points) and defence (conceding 42 points), thus pitching them among the main contenders for the crown. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) follow with 4 points, Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Department of Finance (with 3 points each), while the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FEIC) sits in fifth place with 2 points.
The group stage matches will continue on Saturday (February 28), with four matches at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Al Ghusais.
In Group A action, Swank Real Estate Development will face the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at 9.30 am, followed by the Community Development Authority against Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at 11.10 am. In Group B, FEIC will play Dubai Police at 10.20 am, while DEWA will be up against Dubai Municipality at 12 noon.
The semi-finals will be held on March 2 (Monday), with the first-placed team from Group A facing the second-placed side from Group B, while the top-placed team from Group B will play the second-placed team from Group A.
The bronze medal match will be held on Tuesday (March 3) at the Dubai Club for People of Determination in Al Ghusais before shifting to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex for the finale on March 4.
Daily draws for cars, phones
The organising committee has urged the general public to attend the padel and volleyball competitions from the stands of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, enjoy watching the exciting competitions, while also giving themselves the chance to win luxury cars, smartphones and other valuable prizes through the daily raffle draws.
