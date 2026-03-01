403
Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum crowns UAE padel team champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
DUBAI: Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation crowned the UAE national team as champions of the teams padel competition at the 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.
Considered the premier sporting event during the holy month of Ramadan, the tournament is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, under the slogan “Unlimited Capabilities”.
Watched by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and members of the board of directors of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation, including Tournament Director Hassan Al Mazrouei and Issa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE team proved to be the better side with an emphatic 2-0 win over Egypt.
Abdullah Al Abdullah and Francisco Jurado gave the UAE a perfect start with a 6-1, 7-6 win over Ali Shaker and Wajdi Raslan, while Fares Al Janahi and Inigo Giuffre had to work hard for a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 win over Ali Zaghloul and Mohamed Abouelkasem.
Later, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation crowned the UAE national was later joined by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, members of the board of directors of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation, Tournament Director Hassan Al Mazrouei, Issa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, and others in awarding the UAE team with the gold medals and silver medals to the Egyptian team.
Moroccan runners dominate
Moroccan runners were in dominating form in various categories of the road running race, also held late on Friday.
Yassir Echchaachoui won the men’s 10km race, while Roukia Al Moukim clinched the women’s 10km race. Noauman El Assaoui was the winner in the men’s 5km race, while Mubarak Rahane won the senior citizens and residents category, even as Imrane Aznaq took the honours in the boys’ youth category.
The races were flagged off by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council in the presence of Event Director Hassan Al Mazrouei and Rashid Nasser Al Ali, Board Member of the UAE Athletics Federation and Chairman of the National Teams and Talent Committees.
RESULTS:
10 km (Men’s Open): 1. Yassir Echchaachoui (Morocco - 28:02 minutes); 2. Taha Adem Gudeto (Ethiopia – 28:55); 3. Dagne Tesfu (Ethiopia - 29:14).
10 km (Women’s Open): 1. Roukia Al Moukim (Morocco – 32:14 mins); 2. Nowel Cheruto (Uganda - 34:25); 3. Mueni Mutuku (Kenya - 37:20).
5 km (UAE Nationals Men): 1. Abdul Karim Teki (13:51 mins); 2. Khalid Khalil (14:50); 3. Saif Al Alawi (14:50).
5 km (UAE Nationals Women): 1. Ruqayya Mohammed Al Haranki Al Marzouqi (18:33 mins); Latifa Ali (20:07); Hamda Al Ali (20:23).
5 km (Men’s Open): Noauman El Assaoui (Morocco - 13:55 mins); Chala Gudeta (Ethiopia - 13:55); 3. Mohammed Ait Mamas Touda (Morocco - 14:05).
5 km (Women’s Open): Gloria Chebet (Uganda – 17:34 mins); 2. Alisa Petrova (Russia – 18:02); Liesbeth Verheyden (Belgium - 18:09).
5 km (Senior Citizens and Residents Men): 1. Mbarek Rihane (Morocco – 16:10 mins); 2. Jean-Claude Haramboure (France - 16:12); 3. Salem Atiq Al Muhairi (UAE - 18:34).
5 km (Senior Citizens and Residents Women): Latifa Issaroukh (France - 20:37 mins); 2. Pia Hanske (Germany – 20:43); 3. Ghada Mohamed (Iraq – 22:16).
5 km (Youth Boys): Imrane Aznaq (Morocco - 18:26 mins); 2. Salem Abdullah Al Alawi (UAE – 19:15); 3. Omar Abu Bakr Ismail (Sudan - 19:16).
5 km (Youth Girls): 1. Hannah Schmidt (Great Britain - 18:30 mins); 2. Hattie Garrett (Great Britain - 18:42); 3. Zaira Scholz-Akram (Germany - 18:43).
5 km (Junior Boys): 1. Charles Mouve Houdinet (France - 18:20 mins); 2. Saif Al Marri (UAE - 18:37); 3. Mika Hansske (Germany - 20:05).
5 km (Junior Girls): 1. Mia Hobeika (Ukraine - 19:24 mins); 2. Ridemtta Mwaka Shikoli (Kenya - 20:37); 3. Mika Mansfield (USA - 20:40).
Al Tadawi continues winning streak
Last year’s champions Al Tadawi continued their impressive run in this year’s volleyball competition with a 3-0 blanking of Zaabeel (25-21, 26-24, 25-11), while M.N. Investment also secured an identical 3-0 win over Tiger Zaabeel (25-15, 25-21, 25-22) in the second match.
The volleyball competition will continue with M.N. Investment facing Zaabeel at 9 pm on Sunday (March 1), while Al Tadawi will take on Tiger Zabeel at 11 pm.
Semi-final line-up complete
Four teams secured their places in the semi-finals of the wheelchair basketball championship at the end of four days of competition. Group A saw Dubai Courts qualifying as group winners, while the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) team finished second. In Group B, Dubai Municipality secured the top spot while Dubai Police General Headquarters finished second to book their spots in the last four stages of the competition.
Meanwhile, the RTA defeated the Community Development Authority 35-16, while Dubai Courts solidified their lead at the top with a 24-15 victory over Aswan Real Estate Development. Dubai Police General Headquarters achieved a resounding 49-14 win against the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) overcame the Department of Finance 32-22.
