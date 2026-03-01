Suriya 46: First Look Of Actor's Next Film To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

'Suriya 46' First Look Reveal

Actor Suriya's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Suriya 46' has left fans excited following the announcement of the date and time for its first look reveal. The production house, on Sunday, took to social media to share the announcement, revealing that the first look for the highly awaited film will drop on March 2.

Along with the poster, the makers added a caption that read, A spectacle in the making, "A presence you can't ignore. #Suriya46 First Look unveils TOMORROW at 10:18 AM!" Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithara Entertainments (@sitharaentertainments) Soon after the post went live, fans reacted in large numbers. One fan wrote, "Sanjay Ramaswamy is back," while another commented, "Waiting for the biggest BLOCKBUSTER."

Cast and Production Details

'Suriya 46' stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Raveena Tandon will be seen in an important role, while Radhika Sarathkumar is also part of the film in a key character. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film officially went on floors in May last year with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad. At the time, the makers shared the update on X and wrote, "The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theatres Summer 2026!"

Suriya's Recent Projects

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Retro, which released in theatres on May 1, 2025. The film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marked his first collaboration with the actor. It also starred Pooja Hegde. Suriya also appeared in Kanguva (2024), directed by Siva. The film was known for its large-scale action scenes and a story that moved between the present and a timeline from 1,500 years ago. (ANI)

