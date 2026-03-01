403
Qatar Interior Ministry: Limited Fire Caused By Falling Debris
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that a limited fire broke out in the Industrial Area as a result of falling debris.
In a statement posted on its official account on the platform X, the Ministry said that Civil Defense teams are responding to a minor fire in the Industrial Area caused by debris resulting from the interception of a missile, with no injuries reported. (end)
