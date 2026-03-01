Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Interior Ministry: Limited Fire Caused By Falling Debris


2026-03-01 03:00:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that a limited fire broke out in the Industrial Area as a result of falling debris.
In a statement posted on its official account on the platform X, the Ministry said that Civil Defense teams are responding to a minor fire in the Industrial Area caused by debris resulting from the interception of a missile, with no injuries reported. (end)
sss


MENAFN01032026000071011013ID1110804496



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search