TRNC President Says US-Israel Strikes Raise Risks to Regional Peace
(MENAFN) Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman stated on Saturday that the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran have heightened risks to lasting peace in the region.
In a statement shared on social media, Erhurman emphasized the urgent need for a global order “in which rules and international law prevail, and where stability and lasting peace are established through diplomacy and on a legal foundation.”
He added that the operations conducted by the US and Israel against Iran have “further increased the risks to lasting peace and stability.”
Speaking on behalf of the peace-oriented Turkish Cypriot community, Erhurman stressed that solutions must be found promptly “through diplomacy and on a legal basis,” to prevent further civilian casualties, including among children.
Reports indicate that Israel and the US carried out strikes against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats from the “Iranian regime.” Video statements were issued by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The attacks coincided with ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations under Oman’s mediation, with the latest round of talks in Geneva concluding on Thursday. Last June, Israel initiated a 12-day conflict with Iran, with the US later joining in strikes targeting three Iranian nuclear sites.
