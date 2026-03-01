403
Russia, Qatar Demand End to Hostilities Over Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani urged on Saturday that military actions threatening regional stability be suspended amid ongoing US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry following a phone conversation between the two officials, Lavrov and Al Thani discussed the situation in Iran and expressed mutual support for halting any operations that could destabilize the wider region.
“The parties unanimously supported the cessation of any military action that risks destabilizing the entire region,” the statement said, noting their agreement on the urgent need to return to political and diplomatic mechanisms to address disputes between the US, Israel, and Iran “based on the principles of the UN Charter and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.”
The statement also emphasized the importance of fully considering the “legitimate interests of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf,” while Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s initiative to create a collective security framework for the Gulf region.
Reports indicate that Israel and the US launched a joint operation against Iran early Saturday, citing threats posed by the "Iranian regime." These strikes followed the latest round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, which both sides described as serious and constructive under Omani mediation.
The statement noted that last June, the US had carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites amid a 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.
