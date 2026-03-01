403
Turkey Condemns Escalation as “Direct Armed Conflict” in Middle East
(MENAFN) The recent military escalation involving the US, Israel, and Iran has evolved into "a direct armed conflict" and impacted other nations in the region, which Türkiye has described as "unacceptable," according to the Turkish communications chief on Saturday.
"The ongoing developments threaten not only the countries involved, but also stability and the safety of civilians across a wide region. In this context, dialogue and negotiation mechanisms must be urgently reactivated," Burhanettin Duran stated in a post on social media.
He emphasized that Türkiye has consistently advocated for lasting peace, regional stability, and solutions grounded in international law. Ankara will continue to act to reduce tensions, protect civilians, and ensure diplomatic channels are used effectively, he added.
The official also noted that state institutions are actively monitoring developments in the region and implementing measures to safeguard Turkish citizens. He urged the public to remain cautious, especially online, to avoid unverified information and rely on communications from official sources.
Reports indicate that the US and Israel conducted a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, claiming the operation targeted “threats” posed by the Iranian “regime.” Video statements released separately by Israeli leadership and US officials also suggested support for potential changes in Tehran’s government.
Iran condemned the strikes as a breach of its sovereignty and launched retaliatory attacks in response.
