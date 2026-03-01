403
US Pres. Warns Iran Against Continuing Missile Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against continuing missile attacks in response to the joint US-Israeli operation launched on Saturday.
In a post published on his platform, Truth Social, President Trump said that "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before."
He added, "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE." (end)
amm
