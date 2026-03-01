Flyadeal Expands Operations From Its Madinah Base

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Jeddah: Saudi Arabian low-fare carrier flyadeal is set to expand its footprint at Madinah's Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport with the launch of three domestic routes starting on March 1, 2026.

The new scheduled services will connect Madinah to Jazan, Qassim and Arar, bringing the airline's total number of non-stop destinations from the city to 10.

These new routes join an existing Madinah network that includes Abha, Al Hofuf, Dammam, Riyadh, Tabuk, Cairo, and Istanbul. The expansion increases the airline's frequency to 94 weekly flights to and from the base, utilizing Airbus A320 aircraft configured with 186 Economy Class seats.

"Two months ago flyadeal established Madinah as our fourth operational base in Saudi Arabia to provide consumers with greater connectivity to and from the Holy City," said Steven Greenway, Chief Executive Officer, flyadeal.

"We increased our capacity by 40 percent and are now adding a further three routes to quickly grow to 10 domestic and international destinations from Madinah that reflects our commitment to offer more choice and diversity."