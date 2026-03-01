Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Loses 870 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

2026-03-01 02:09:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,709 (+2) Russian tanks, 24,108 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 37,721 (+58) artillery systems, 1,662 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,308 (+3) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,384 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 348 helicopters, 151,359 (+1,722) operational-tactical UAVs, 29 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 80,510 (+181) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,075 pieces of special equipment.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian Strela air defense system

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

UkrinForm

