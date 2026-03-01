403
Trump Says US Has 'Very Good Idea' on Successor of Iran's Leader
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed Saturday that a significant portion of Iran's leadership had been eliminated in the ongoing joint US-Israeli military campaign, while asserting that Washington already has a successor in mind — remarks that drew immediate global attention for their extraordinary scope.
Speaking by phone to a news agency, Trump described the assault on Iran as progressing "very well," projecting confidence as strikes continued into their first day.
When pressed on whether members of the Iranian leadership had been killed in the attacks, Trump did not hesitate. "A lot of it is, yeah. But we don't know all, but a lot of it is. Was a very powerful strike," he told the news agency.
The president went further still — responding directly to a question about Washington's role in shaping Iran's next government. Asked whether the US had already identified prospective leadership, Trump replied plainly: "Yes. We have a very good idea."
On the question of how long military operations would persist, Trump signaled that Washington held the timeline entirely in its own hands. "As long as we wanted to, actually," he said — before suggesting the damage inflicted may have already rendered a prolonged campaign unnecessary.
"But it's done such damage already. It's like, they are incapacitated," Trump added, painting a picture of an Iranian state rendered functionally paralyzed by the strikes.
The remarks offered no independent verification of casualty claims among Iranian officials, and Tehran has yet to confirm the deaths of senior leadership figures.
