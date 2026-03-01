403
US Warns Ships to Avoid Strait of Hormuz Amid Military Escalation
(MENAFN) The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration on Saturday issued a warning urging American-flagged commercial ships to steer clear of the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters as regional military tensions escalate.
The advisory noted that operations began on February 28 across the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea, cautioning that Iranian forces could carry out retaliatory actions. "It is recommended that vessels keep clear of this area if possible," the statement said.
Commercial vessels that are US-flagged, owned, or crewed were instructed to maintain a 30-nautical-mile distance from US military ships to avoid being misidentified as a threat.
The advisory, set to remain in effect until March 7, also encouraged ships to stay in close communication with Naval Forces Central Command’s Naval Coordination and Guidance for Shipping, and to review current alerts from the UK Maritime Trade Operations and the Joint Maritime Information Center.
Additionally, mariners were advised to follow risk mitigation guidance outlined in US Maritime Advisory 2026-001 regarding potential Iranian boarding, detention, or seizure incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.
The notice comes in the wake of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran early Saturday, which Washington and Tel Aviv said targeted alleged threats posed by the “Iranian regime.” The attacks occurred while negotiations between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program were ongoing under Oman’s mediation, following a recent round of talks in Geneva that concluded Thursday.
This escalation follows last June’s 12-day conflict initiated by Israel, during which the US later joined and struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.
