Century Attur - New Launch Apartments In Yelahanka

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 28, 2026 2:35 am - Century Attur - a premium new launch near Attur Lake, Yelahanka. Explore price, specs, amenities & location advantages. Book a site visit today!

Century Attur – Premium New Launch Apartments in Yelahanka, Bangalore

Century Attur is a newly launched residential project by the renowned Century Group, located in the thriving Yelahanka locality of North Bangalore. Thoughtfully planned along the scenic Attur Lake corridor, this development blends the calm of lakeside living with the connectivity of urban infrastructure.

The project sits in the heart of the Attur area - one of Yelahanka's most sought-after micro-markets - offering residents seamless access to IT parks, reputed schools, hospitals, and key arterial roads. Century Attur Yelahanka positions itself as a landmark new launch that redefines premium living in North Bangalore.

As a Century Group near Attur Lake project, it benefits from the natural beauty and clean air of the lake's surroundings while being mere minutes from Yelahanka's well-developed social infrastructure. This is not just a home - it is a lifestyle upgrade.

Century Attur Price & Apartment Specifications

Century Attur offers thoughtfully designed 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments, built to complement the modern family's lifestyle needs. The Century Attur specifications are crafted with precision - from vitrified tile flooring and modular kitchen provisions to premium sanitary fittings and wide balconies framing lake views.

Century Attur price points are designed to be competitive within the Yelahanka premium segment, offering value that reflects both location scarcity and construction quality. Pricing details and floor plan options are available upon request through the official sales team.



World-Class Amenities & Lifestyle at Century Attur

Century Attur sets a new benchmark in curated amenities for North Bangalore. Residents can expect a resort-style clubhouse, a fully equipped gymnasium, swimming pool, dedicated children's play zones, and landscaped gardens - all designed to foster well-being at every age.

The project's Unique Selling Proposition lies in its rare combination: lakeside serenity, premium construction standards, and the trusted legacy of the Century Group. Unlike many new launches in Bangalore, Century Attur provides wide internal roads, multi-level parking, and 24×7 security - ensuring safety and comfort are non-negotiable.

The development also incorporates sustainable design features such as rainwater harvesting, solar-powered common areas, and energy-efficient lighting - making it a forward-looking community that aligns with modern green living expectations.

Unbeatable Location Advantages in Yelahanka

Century Attur's location in Yelahanka places residents at one of Bangalore's fastest-growing residential corridors. Yelahanka is well-connected via NH-44, the Outer Ring Road, and Bellary Road - offering swift access to Kempegowda International Airport, Hebbal, and Manyata Tech Park.

The immediate vicinity of Attur Lake adds immeasurable lifestyle value: morning walks along the lakefront, cleaner air, and a peaceful retreat from city bustle. Very few new launches in Bangalore can offer this green buffer alongside strong urban connectivity - making Century Attur truly distinctive.

Within a 3–5 km radius, residents have access to top schools (Delhi Public School, Ryan International), healthcare facilities (Columbia Asia, Aster CMI), and major retail hubs. Century Attur Yelahanka is designed for families who refuse to compromise on either lifestyle or logistics.



About Century Group – Builder Credibility & Track Record

Century Real Estate Holdings is one of South India's most established real estate developers, with a legacy spanning decades and millions of square feet of delivered projects. Their portfolio includes both residential and commercial developments known for build quality, timely delivery, and transparent dealings.

Century upcoming projects in Bangalore, including Century Attur, follow the same high-quality construction practices that have defined the group's reputation. The project is RERA registered, ensuring full compliance, financial transparency, and legal security for every buyer.

The construction methodology at Century Attur employs premium-grade materials, earthquake-resistant RCC framing, and German-origin fittings in select areas - reflecting an uncompromising commitment to quality in every Century new project in Bangalore.