Readybid Launches Horizonx Predictive Travel Grid To Anticipate The Next Frontier Of Hotel

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 28, 2026 12:45 pm -

San Diego, CA - 28 February 2026:

ReadyBid, the global innovator in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing automation, has unveiled HorizonXTM Predictive Travel Grid, an advanced forecasting architecture designed to anticipate the future state of global hotel procurement with unprecedented precision.

As 2026 accelerates enterprise demand for predictive intelligence, procurement leaders are shifting from reactive sourcing to forward-looking strategic modeling. HorizonXTM reflects this transformation by mapping emerging travel demand signals, supplier capacity trends, and macroeconomic variables across a multidimensional grid.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, stated,“The future of procurement belongs to those who see it before it arrives. HorizonXTM gives enterprises that vantage point.”

Fully embedded within ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing tool, the Predictive Travel Grid analyzes occupancy patterns, rate volatility indicators, regional infrastructure growth, ESG compliance trends, and global business expansion signals.

The platform continuously scans global markets and generates predictive sourcing pathways. If emerging business hubs demonstrate accelerated demand growth, HorizonXTM recommends proactive hotel bidding cycles and supplier engagement strategies before rate inflation materializes.

Friedmann explained,“Procurement must operate on tomorrow's data, not yesterday's outcomes. HorizonXTM ensures sourcing aligns with forward momentum.”

The system's Predictive Alignment Dashboard visualizes multi-year travel projections and procurement impact scenarios, enabling corporations to bid on hotels strategically across growth markets.

HorizonXTM also integrates sustainability modeling, forecasting how sourcing shifts influence carbon targets and ESG commitments across global travel programs.

Enterprises adopting HorizonXTM report improved budget stability, enhanced negotiation leverage, and greater executive confidence in long-term procurement planning.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based global technology leader specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its intelligent platform empowers enterprises and travel management companies to streamline sourcing, enhance negotiations, and achieve transparency across global business travel management operations.

Visit or contact....