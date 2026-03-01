Asia Dominates World's Busiest Airline Routes In 2025

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore: Domestic short-haul travel in Asia led global air traffic in 2025, according to newly compiled seat-capacity data released by aviation analytics firm OAG (Official Aviation Guide). The findings show that the five busiest airline routes in the world last year were all within Asia, highlighting the region's strong domestic and regional travel demand.

Topping the list was the route between Jeju International Airport and Gimpo International Airport, with 14.4 million scheduled seats. The short 1.5-hour flight connects Seoul with the resort island of Jeju and remains the world's busiest air corridor, supported by high flight frequency and competitive fares.

Japan secured both the second and third spots. The connection between New Chitose Airport and Haneda Airport recorded 12.1 million seats, reflecting strong demand for travel between Tokyo and Hokkaido. Meanwhile, the Haneda-Fukuoka route ranked third with 11.5 million seats, linking the capital with one of Japan's key regional business and leisure hubs.

Vietnam followed in fourth place with the busy corridor between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which saw 11.1 million seats. With limited high-speed rail alternatives and a long overland journey separating the country's political and economic centers, air travel remains the fastest and most practical option.

The only route outside Asia-Pacific to enter the top five was the domestic service between Jeddah and Riyadh, recording nearly 9.8 million seats. Saudi Arabia's ongoing tourism expansion and economic diversification efforts have significantly boosted domestic mobility between the two cities.

Industry observers attribute Asia's dominance to geography, growing middle-class travel demand, competitive low-cost carriers, and limited rail alternatives across several markets. In contrast, domestic short-haul flights in parts of Europe have declined due to rail expansion and environmental regulations, while U.S. travelers continue to favor road trips for many domestic journeys.