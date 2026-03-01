China's Carbon Dioxide Emissions Per 10,000 Yuan Of GDP Down 5 Pct In 2025
Energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP, excluding energy used as raw materials and non-fossil energy consumption, declined 5.1 percent year on year in 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Power generation from clean energy sources such as hydropower, nuclear power, wind power and solar power reached nearly 4.25 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 14.4 percent over the previous year.
New energy vehicle (NEV) production totaled over 16.52 million units, marking a 25.1-percent increase from a year earlier. By the end of 2025, the number of NEVs in use had reached 43.97 million, an increase of 12.57 million from the previous year.
Environmental quality also continued to improve. In the 339 cities monitored at or above prefecture level, 72.6 percent met air quality standards, the NBS data showed.
