Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China's Carbon Dioxide Emissions Per 10,000 Yuan Of GDP Down 5 Pct In 2025

China's Carbon Dioxide Emissions Per 10,000 Yuan Of GDP Down 5 Pct In 2025


2026-03-01 12:03:08

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's carbon dioxide emissions per 10,000 yuan (1,445 U.S. dollars) of GDP fell 5 percent year on year in 2025, as the country made notable progress in energy conservation and carbon reduction, official data showed on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Xinhua.

Energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP, excluding energy used as raw materials and non-fossil energy consumption, declined 5.1 percent year on year in 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Power generation from clean energy sources such as hydropower, nuclear power, wind power and solar power reached nearly 4.25 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 14.4 percent over the previous year.

New energy vehicle (NEV) production totaled over 16.52 million units, marking a 25.1-percent increase from a year earlier. By the end of 2025, the number of NEVs in use had reached 43.97 million, an increase of 12.57 million from the previous year.

Environmental quality also continued to improve. In the 339 cities monitored at or above prefecture level, 72.6 percent met air quality standards, the NBS data showed.

MENAFN01032026000195011045ID1110804217



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search