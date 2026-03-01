Shia Labeouf Arrested For 2Nd Time In New Orleans, Additional Charges Slapped

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested once again in New Orleans. He has been charged with an additional misdemeanor count of simple battery.

The charge is related to his initial February 17 arrest in New Orleans during a Mardi Gras celebration, reports 'People' magazine.

The actor surrendered himself to authorities on Saturday, prior to a bail hearing. He posted a bond of $5,000 and was released from police custody, as per 'The Guardian'.

The actor's attorney and the New Orleans Police Department did not immediately return request for comment. During the initial February 17 arrest, LaBeouf was taken into custody on two counts of misdemeanor battery following an alleged altercation at Royal Street Inn & R Bar during Mardi Gras festivities.

As per 'People', an initial police report stated that one accuser was struck“in his face with a closed fist causing his nose to possibly dislocate” and said he“pushed his nose back into place” himself. The report also alleges that LaBeouf“used the word 'f----t' " multiple times.

The actor was ultimately ordered to enroll in substance abuse treatment, undergo drug testing and post a $100,000 bond as conditions of his release. In a recent interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, posted on YouTube on Saturday and filmed before the most recent arrest, LaBeouf said that while he doesn't condone the personal behavior that led to his February 17 incident, he also doesn't believe that rehab is the answer for him.

“My behavior (was) bulls***. I gotta deal with that. Does that mean I gotta go to rehab again? I'm just not into it. I don't think my answers are there. I just don't... I genuinely don't. If I genuinely did, I'd go”, he added.