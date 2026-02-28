Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Centre Holds Annual Auction

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, held its 27th annual stamp and coin auction on Friday at its new headquarters in the ministry building.

The auction featured 262 diverse items, including stamps, coins, covers, albums, and first editions.

Centre director Hussein Rajab al-Ismail said that this year's auction is distinguished by the significant participation of collectors and enthusiasts of stamps and coins from the Gulf countries and the Arab world, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, and Lebanon.

He noted the Centre's commitment to offering comprehensive and rare examples that cater to the interests of stamp and coin collectors from across the Gulf and the Arab world.

Al-Ismail highlighted the diverse range of exhibited items, including stamps, covers, and gold and silver banknotes and coins.

He noted that the Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre's programme for this year features local and international participation and exhibitions, such as a major international stamp and coin exhibition in Doha, organised by the ministry with the participation of 16 countries from the Gulf, the Arab world, and beyond.

The Centre will also participate in the Doha International Book Fair in May, the Macau International Stamp Exhibition 2026, the Asian International Stamp Exhibition in Bandung, Indonesia, the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, and the Taipei International Philatelic Exhibition.

The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre aims to promote the hobby of stamp and coin collecting, working to elevate its standards and create opportunities for its development through national, regional, and international exhibitions and participation.

