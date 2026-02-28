CM Stalin To Mark 73Rd Birthday With Homage To Dravidian Icons Amid Poll Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin will celebrate his 73rd birthday on Sunday, with the day's events reflecting both personal reverence and political symbolism as the state moves closer to the Assembly election season.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to begin the day by paying floral tributes at the memorial of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai at Marina Beach. He will then proceed to the nearby memorial of his father and former CM M. Karunanidhi, reaffirming his ideological and political lineage within the Dravidian movement.

Continuing the tradition that has marked his public life, CM Stalin will also visit Periyar Thidal in Vepery to offer homage at the memorial of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

The gesture is seen as a reiteration of the DMK's foundational commitment to the principles of social justice, rationalism, and self-respect championed by Periyar and institutionalised by Annadurai and Karunanidhi.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will travel to Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Teynampet, where he will receive greetings from senior party leaders, district secretaries, legislators, alliance representatives, and cadres.

Party workers from across the state are likely to gather in large numbers to extend their wishes, turning the occasion into a show of organisational strength.

In the run-up to the elections, the birthday celebrations are being planned on a grand scale across Tamil Nadu. District units of the DMK have reportedly organised welfare initiatives, blood donation camps, distribution of aid to the underprivileged, and public meetings highlighting the government's achievements over the past five years.

Party insiders say the celebrations will double as a mobilisation exercise, energising cadres and reinforcing the party's campaign narrative.

Banners, public outreach events, and social media campaigns are also expected to mark the occasion.

As Stalin steps into his 73rd year, the birthday observances are set to blend homage, political messaging, and grassroots engagement -- underscoring the DMK's attempt to consolidate its base ahead of a crucial electoral battle.