Iran Announces 40-Day Mourning For Khamenei's Death
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Iranian government announced on Sunday a national mourning for 40 days and suspension of official work for seven days following the Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei, also supreme commander of the armed forces since 1989, was killed alongside several members of his family in air attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and the US forces yesterday. (end)
