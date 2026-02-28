Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Cybersecurity Teams Thwart Cyberattack On Jordan Media Institute


2026-02-28 07:05:01
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, February 28 (Petra) – Specialised technical teams thwarted a cyberattack on an internal link of the Jordan Media Institute website on Saturday evening, with an immediate response preventing any significant disruption.
In statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Saturday, Mohammad Samadi, head of the National Cyber Security Centre, said that the breach was handled in coordination with the Institute's administration.
The incident lasted only a few minutes. Its impact was contained, with no notable effect on service continuity or data integrity.
He added that the Center has not received reports of hacking attempts targeting other official websites. The national monitoring and surveillance system operates around the clock to detect suspicious cyber activity and respond.
In light of regional developments, Samadi noted that all national institutions, as well as vital and critical sectors, have been advised to enhance their cybersecurity readiness, strengthen preventive measures, ensure systems and backups are up to date and activate business continuity and crisis management plans.
He called for immediate coordination with the Centre upon suspicion of any cyber incident or detection of threat indicators and reporting through the Centre's approved channels or the dedicated emergency hotline at 065900500 to ensure a rapid response and minimise potential risks.

Jordan News Agency

