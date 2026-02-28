403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Call From US Pres. Following Iranian Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Saturday a telephone call from US President Donald Trump who reassured about the State of Kuwait, its leadership and people after the blatant Iranian attack which targeted Kuwait's territory.
During the call, President Trump expressed his country's strong condemnation and denunciation of this heinous attack which is a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, its airspace, and international law and the UN Charter.
President Trump affirmed the United States' standing with Kuwait, its leadership, government and people and support for all measures and decisions taken to maintain the country's sovereignty, stability and security.
Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the great greetings and appreciation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to President Trump for the unwavering stance and support for Kuwait, its leadership and people.
His Highness voiced his sincere thanks to President Trump for this call, wishing him everlasting well-being. (end)
