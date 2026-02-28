403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Pres.: France Neither Warned Nor Involved In Strikes On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron assured on Saturday that France was "neither warned nor involved" in the strikes luanched earlier by US and the Israeli occupation on Iran.
The President of the Republic spoke at a defense and national security council at the?lysأ©e, where he affirmed that "diplomatic work" must "resume its rights".
"All countries in the region and our allies" did not take part either.
"I hope that we can take all useful initiatives so that diplomatic work regains its rights", declared Emmanuel Macron.
No one can think that the question of Iranian nuclear power, ballistic activity, regional destabilizations will simply be resolved by strikes and obviously also the legitimate rights of the Iranian people to be heard, Macron added.
In the presence of Prime Minister Sأ©bastien Lecornu, several ministers and senior military officials, Macron indicated that the "top priority" of France is the security of its nationals and " military rights-of-way in the region.
"It's about standing alongside all the countries that are today affected by the Iranian response or who are threatened by it in their territorial integrity, their sovereignty, he further underlined, with particular reference to the Gulf countries. (end)
mb
The President of the Republic spoke at a defense and national security council at the?lysأ©e, where he affirmed that "diplomatic work" must "resume its rights".
"All countries in the region and our allies" did not take part either.
"I hope that we can take all useful initiatives so that diplomatic work regains its rights", declared Emmanuel Macron.
No one can think that the question of Iranian nuclear power, ballistic activity, regional destabilizations will simply be resolved by strikes and obviously also the legitimate rights of the Iranian people to be heard, Macron added.
In the presence of Prime Minister Sأ©bastien Lecornu, several ministers and senior military officials, Macron indicated that the "top priority" of France is the security of its nationals and " military rights-of-way in the region.
"It's about standing alongside all the countries that are today affected by the Iranian response or who are threatened by it in their territorial integrity, their sovereignty, he further underlined, with particular reference to the Gulf countries. (end)
mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment