Oman Calls On Iran To Respect States Sovereignty, Neighbouring Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MASCUT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman on Saturday asked Iran to respect the sovereignty of states, the principles of international law, and the norms of good neighbourly relations with all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
In a statement, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "While we condemns and denounces the Israeli-American airstrikes on Iran, the Sultanate of Oman also rejects and condemns the Iranian side's response through its attacks and targeting of sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, in addition to sites in Jordan and Iraq."
The ministry added that Oman affirms its solidarity with these brotherly countries and supports the measures they take to protect their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their territories. (end)
