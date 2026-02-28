Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Saturday, February 28, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · Nightlife Desk Ressaca de Carnaval · Passinho crowns its champions at Circo Voador, Celso Fonseca plays Tudo é Bossa at Blue Note Rio, and Monobloco closes February at Arena Bangu 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu The last Saturday of February and the city is in that peculiar space between the end of Carnaval and the anniversary weekend ahead. Tomorrow is March 1 -launches "Infinito Samba" at the Vivo Rio withto celebrate the city's birthday - but tonight belongs to the streets and the stages. At the, thefinal crowns Brazil's best Passinho trios from 6 pm - free entry, Patrimônio Cultural Imaterial since 2018, and one of the most electrifying live events of the year. At thebrings two sessions of "Tudo é Bossa" at 8 pm and 10:30 pm - bossa nova on the Copacabana beachfront. In Bangu,brings its Ressaca de Carnaval towith thebateria from 6 pm.opens at 9 pm for Saturday samba.runs past 4 am. The forecast: clearing skies at 26°C, 25% rain - the first dry Saturday evening in a week. The city is breathing again. Bossa nova supper club Blue Note Rio - Celso Fonseca Tudo é Bossa → Copacabana · Av. Atlântica · from 8 pm Dance battle finale Circo Voador - Red Bull Rabiscada Passinho Final → Lapa · R. dos Arcos · from 6 pm Carnaval's last roar Arena Bangu - Monobloco + Mocidade bateria → Bangu · R. Fonseca · from 6 pm Saturday samba roda Carioca da Gema - Saturday samba session → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá · from 9 pm 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan 1 Celso Fonseca - Tudo é Bossa at Blue Note Rio 8:00 pm & 10:30 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Tickets via Eventim 2 Red Bull Rabiscada - Final Nacional de Passinho at Circo Voador From 6:00 pm · R. dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa · Free (tickets online in advance) 3 Monobloco - Ressaca de Carnaval + Mocidade Bateria at Arena Bangu From 6:00 pm · R. Fonseca, 240 – Bangu · From R$30 via Sympla 4 Carioca da Gema - Saturday Samba Session 9:00 pm · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · Cover ~R$25–40 5 Rio Scenarium - Saturday Samba & Gafieira From 8:00 pm · Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro · Tickets via Sympla 03 Full Rundown Five picks 1Celso Fonseca - Tudo é Bossa at Blue Note Rio Bossa nova SESSIONS 8:00 pm & 10:30 pm TICKETS Eventim METRO Cardeal Arcoverde

The consagrado singer-composer and guitarist brings his "Tudo é Bossa" show to the Blue Note's intimate Copacabana stage for two sessions. Celso Fonseca has spent three decades at the intersection of bossa nova and contemporary Brazilian guitar - collaborations with everyone from David Byrne to Gal Costa, and a catalogue that treats the acoustic guitar as both rhythm instrument and lead voice. Tonight the audience sits in the second-floor salão, the beachfront visible through the windows, while Fonseca and his band work through originals and reinterpretations of the canon. The Blue Note runs its Saturday Feijoada Raiz programme during the day on the calçadão level - samba and buffet from noon - before transitioning to the evening concert. The happy hour on the terrace is free entry from 5 pm. Card accepted. Dress smart casual.

Practicalities: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana. The 8 pm session opens doors at 7 pm; the 10:30 pm session opens at 9:30 pm. Book ahead - Saturday nights sell out. Manobristas available. Smart casual - no beachwear. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde (Line 1) + 10-minute walk along the beachfront.

Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana 2Red Bull Rabiscada - Final Nacional de Passinho at Circo Voador Dance / funk GATES From 6:00 pm PRICE Free (online tickets) METRO Cinelândia

Passinho has been recognised as Patrimônio Cultural Imaterial of the State of Rio de Janeiro since 2018 - a dance style born in the favelas in the early 2000s that fuses funk carioca footwork with frevo, samba, and contemporary street dance. Tonight the Circo Voador hosts the national final of Red Bull Rabiscada, a trio competition that brings together the best Passinho dancers from seletivas in Belo Horizonte and Rio. The carioca seletiva ran yesterday at Visão Vidigal; the finalists dance tonight under the Circo's famous tent. This is one of the most genuinely exciting events of the week - a competition that celebrates the city's favela dance heritage in a venue that has launched careers since the 1980s. Expect a young, energetic crowd, heavy bass, and some of the most technically impressive dancers in the country.

Practicalities: Circo Voador, R. dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa. Free entry but tickets must be claimed online in advance. The venue is open-sided - bring a light jacket if it cools down. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca (Lines 1/2) + 5-minute walk. From here, Carioca da Gema is three minutes on foot, Rio Scenarium five minutes.

R. dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa 3Monobloco - Ressaca de Carnaval at Arena Bangu Samba / bloco GATES 6:00 pm PRICE From R$30 via Sympla ACCESS Ride-hailing recommended

The last gasp of folia before March. Monobloco - the bloco born from a percussion workshop in 2000 that grew into one of Rio's most popular Carnaval acts - brings its "Ressaca de Carnaval" show to the Arena Bangu in the Zona Oeste. The bateria da Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel opens, followed by the full Monobloco set mixing samba, marchinhas, funk, MPB, and the homenagem to Arlindo Cruz that anchored their 2026 Carnaval programme. Capacity is 3,000. Originally scheduled for February 1, the show was postponed due to heavy rain and rescheduled to tonight. This is a Zona Oeste event - a different Rio from the Zona Sul circuit. The Arena Bangu sits in the Bangu Shopping parking area, drawing a local crowd that fills fast. Abadás are part of the ticket packages for Front Premium and Camarote tiers.

Practicalities: Arena Bangu, R. Fonseca, 240 – Bangu Shopping. Ages 18+. Tickets via Sympla. About 40 minutes from Centro by car; Metro does not reach Bangu directly - ride-hailing recommended. Event runs until midnight.

R. Fonseca, 240 – Bangu 4Carioca da Gema - Saturday Samba Session Samba DOORS 9:00 pm COVER ~R$25–40 OPEN Until 3 am

Twenty-five years on Avenida Mem de Sá and Carioca da Gema remains the bar that helped turn Lapa into a samba district. Saturday nights draw a mixed crowd of locals and visitors into the narrow two-storey casarão, where live bands play samba de raiz, MPB, and chorinho while the gafieira floor fills with dancers who actually know what they are doing. The venue was one of the first to occupy the abandoned colonial houses of Lapa and turn them into music venues - a model that dozens of bars on the strip subsequently copied. Saturday programming rotates weekly. Expect a full band from 9:30 pm, peak energy around 11 pm, and a gradual wind-down toward the 3 am close. The upstairs varanda has better sightlines to the stage; the ground floor is for dancing.

Practicalities: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa. Cover charge at the door. Card accepted. No reservations on Saturdays - arrive before 10 pm for a table. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Three-minute walk from Circo Voador.

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa 5Rio Scenarium - Saturday Samba & Gafieira Samba / gafieira OPEN From 7:00 pm TICKETS Sympla CLOSE 5:00 am

Rio Scenarium occupies a three-storey colonial warehouse on Rua do Lavradio stuffed with ten thousand antiques - chandeliers, vintage radios, mannequins, barber chairs - that serve as both décor and inventory for the antique shop that operates on the ground floor during the day. At night the space transforms into one of Rio's most atmospheric samba venues, with live bands playing across the balconied floors while couples dance gafieira between the artefacts. Saturday is its busiest night. The main band starts around 8 pm on the mezzanine stage, visible from all three levels. The dance floor fills by 9 pm. If you want a table with a view of the stage, book ahead or arrive at 7 pm sharp.

Practicalities: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro. Runs past 4 am on Saturdays. Card accepted. Metro Cinelândia, five-minute walk along Lavradio. The Feira do Lavradio antiques market runs on the first Saturday of the month - not tonight, but the street retains its weekend energy.

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro 04 Suggested Route Four stops 6:00 PM Circo Voador - Lapa Red Bull Rabiscada final. Free entry. Catch the Passinho trios - the energy inside the tent will be extraordinary. Stay for the final rounds as Brazil's best favela dancers compete for the national title. 8:00 PM → 5-MIN WALK TO RUA DO LAVRADIO Rio Scenarium - Lapa The main band starts. Grab a table on the mezzanine for the best view of the gafieira floor. Three storeys of antiques, samba, and Saturday energy. Order a caipirinha and stay for the first set. 10:00 PM → 3-MIN WALK BACK TO MEM DE SÁ Carioca da Gema - Lapa The samba roda is in full swing. Dance or claim a spot on the upstairs varanda. Peak energy around 11 pm. The gafieira floor fills with dancers who know the steps. 12:30 AM → 3-MIN WALK BACK TO MEM DE SÁ Nova Capela - Lapa Close the night properly. Cabrito assado, arroz de brócolis, a cold chopp Brahma. The garçons in white jackets, the fluorescent lights, the murmur of post-samba satisfaction. Open since 1903. Av. Mem de Sá, 96. 05 Still Going After 10 pm Late shift Saturday is Lapa's strongest night after Friday. Carioca da Gema stays open until 3 am. Rio Scenarium (Rua do Lavradio, 20) runs past 4 am on Saturdays - one of the latest closes in the city. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96) stays open until the last customer leaves - your safest bet for late-night food and drink in Lapa. Beco do Rato (Rua Joaquim Silva, 11) has live samba tonight. For a different scene entirely, Noites de Funk runs at Trauma (Rua do Carmo, 58 - Centro) from 10 pm with DJs spinning funk carioca until late. The Botafogo bar strip along Rua Voluntários da Pátria stays busy past midnight on Saturdays. The Copacabana boardwalk kiosks stay open late. Tomorrow: Diogo Nogueira "Infinito Samba" at Vivo Rio (8 pm) with Alcione - celebrating 20 years of career and the city's anniversary. 06 Plan B Alternatives ›- Rua Jardim Botânico, 983 – Jockey Club, Jardim Botânico. Jazz-soul vocalist, intimate venue. Sat 9 pm, R$70 meia. ›- Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33 – Cinelândia. Sat 7:30 pm, R$50 meia. Intimate theatre show with guest Thiago Thiago. ›- Rua Dezenove de Fevereiro, 90 – Botafogo. Free samba, Sat from 7 pm. A neighbourhood favourite. ›- Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca. 80s/90s nostalgia megaparty: Paquitas, Trem da Alegria, Felipe Dylon. Doors 7 pm, show from 8 pm, from R$70. ›- Aterro do Flamengo, passarela na altura do Bar Belmonte. Ressaca do Carnaval blocos, from 4 pm, free. ›- R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana, from 8 pm. The eternal wildcard. If the door is open and there is music, pull up a stool on the sidewalk. Saturday nights can produce chorinho, samba, or bossa nova. Cash or PIX for drinks. Snap your fingers, do not clap. ›- Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo, Sunday 1 Mar at 8 pm. The city's birthday celebration. 20 years of career. Alcione as special guest. Tickets via Ticket360. 07 Getting Around Transport intelMetrôRio runs Saturday service. Lines 1 and 4 (Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico) and Line 2 (Pavuna–Botafogo) from 5 am to midnight. Key stations: Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa venues (Circo Voador, Carioca da Gema, Rio Scenarium, Nova Capela). Cardeal Arcoverde for Blue Note Rio. Siqueira Campos for Bip Bip. NFC payments accepted.Clearing skies. High 26°C, 25% chance of rain - the first dry Saturday evening in a week. Light layers sufficient. All five main picks tonight are indoor venues except the Circo Voador (covered tent, open-sided).99 and Uber are the standard options. Mild surge from 10 pm to 2 am on Saturdays. Arena Bangu in the Zona Oeste is best reached by car - about 40 minutes from Centro, 50 from Copacabana. Walk one block off Mem de Sá for easier pickups.Lapa's Saturday circuit is well-trafficked along the main arteries (Mem de Sá, Joaquim Silva, Lavradio, Arcos). The Circo Voador area fills with concertgoers from 6 pm. Copacabana beachfront is well-lit and patrolled. Standard awareness applies - keep valuables secure, avoid unlit side streets late at night. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Lapa / Centro The samba & dance corridor Red Bull Rabiscada at Circo Voador (from 6 pm, free), Carioca da Gema (from 9 pm), Rio Scenarium (from 8 pm), Beco do Rato (samba), and Nova Capela (until late) - all within a five-minute walk of each other. Metro Cinelândia. Copacabana The beachfront session Blue Note Rio on Av. Atlântica for Celso Fonseca's Tudo é Bossa at 8 pm & 10:30 pm - bossa nova on the Copacabana beachfront. Bip Bip on R. Almirante Gonçalves for the sidewalk roda. Boardwalk kiosks open late. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Botafogo / Jardim Botânico Neighbourhood bars & live music Laço de Fita at Baratos da Ribeiro (free, from 7 pm). Jonathan Ferr at Manouche in the Jockey Club (9 pm, R$70). Rua Voluntários da Pátria bar strip stays busy past midnight on Saturdays. Metro Botafogo. Zona Oeste / Barra Carnaval's last roar Monobloco + Mocidade bateria at Arena Bangu (from 6 pm, from R$30 via Sympla). Festa Ploc at Qualistage in Barra da Tijuca (doors 7 pm, from R$70). Ride-hailing recommended - Metro does not reach Bangu directly. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily during Carnaval Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Red Bull Rabiscada at Circo Voador, Celso Fonseca at Blue Note Rio. Tomorrow: Diogo Nogueira at Vivo Rio.