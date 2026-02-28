T20 WC: India Has 'Other Strategies' For Varun Ahead Of WI Clash

Ahead of his side's must-win T20 World Cup clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said that the team has other strategies in mind for spinner Varun Chakravarthy at his home ground for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after two poor outings against South Africa and Zimbabwe, which came after a fine start in the tournament during the group stage.

Varun has been India's top wicket-taker in the tournament so far, with 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.09 and an economy rate of 7.20 and overall the third-highest wicket-taker. However, he went for 47 runs, taking one wicket in four overs against South Africa and had another underwhelming outing of 1/35 in four overs against Zimbabwe, at an economy rate of above 8.75.

'We have some other strategies to deploy him'

On being asked about India's plans against in-form Sherfane Rutherford, who was traded to Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise last year ahead of 2026 IPL season and the plan to utilise Varun at what is in a way his home ground, Ryan said, "I think most of the guys in all the teams play with each other a lot and play against each other a lot so in terms of intel we do lean on guys from the same team If it is Mumbai Indians or whatever the IPL teams are guys are sharing ideas about strengths and weaknesses and what the players like and I guess every time you go around India, it is going to be someone's home ground and Varun has obviously had a lot of success here."

"I think it is pretty standard how we have utilised Varun so far. Generally speaking, he was the one in the power play. He is our attacking option as well, but we are so aware that teams are now starting to play him a little bit differently. So we have some other strategies to deploy him in different facets of the game, but generally speaking is someone we turn to for wickets, and he has been really good at that. And expect more of the same tomorrow," he signed off.

Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)