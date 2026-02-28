Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Meet PM Modi, Amit Shah Pre-Wedding

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared pictures from her and Vijay Deverakonda's recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meetings took place days before Rashmika's wedding with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Shares Glimpses of Meetings

Taking to her X handle, Rashmika shared pictures from the meeting when she and Vijay visited PM Modi and invited him for their wedding. "Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special. The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents. Some moments just stay with you forever."

PM Modi Extends Blessings

The 'Pushpa' actor also shared images from their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing gratitude on receiving a beautiful Ganesh idol from the leader. "Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Sir. Grateful for the beautiful Ganesh idol that now has a special place in our home," she wrote.

Extending his gratitude over the wedding invitation, PM Modi, in his letter, sent his blessings to Vijay and Rashmika. "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of 'Sakha Saptpada bhav', meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen. May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion," the letter read.

Couple Ties the Knot

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. A day later, the newlyweds returned to Hyderabad with their family members. (ANI)

