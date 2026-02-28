Bespoke Manchester Jeweller Lands Role In Award-Winning Experian TV Campaign After Daughter Gets Cast First

MENAFN - Pressat) Didsbury-based bespoke jeweller Abdulla 'Bud' Mulki almost didn't send his self-tape. Six days later, he was on an international film set in Bulgaria. Then his daughter was asked to compose the music.

MANCHESTER, February 2026 - Abdulla 'Bud' Mulki, founder of independent bespoke jewellery studio Si Vis Amari, has appeared in Experian's major new "Better Your Story" TV campaign after an unlikely chain of events that began with his daughter landing a role first.

The campaign, created by BBH London and named Ad of the Day by The Drum and one of the Clio Awards' 5 Ads of the Week, reimagines the classic nursery rhyme "There Was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe." It follows a family living in a worn-out Converse sneaker who improve their credit score with Experian and upgrade to a spacious cowboy boot.

Mulki's daughter Maissa, a talented composer, musician and actress, was originally cast as one of the children. Maissa is no stranger to major productions, having previously appeared in commercials for Very, Apple and Yamaha Music. A gifted musician, she was named Musician of the Year at Xaverian College and was double shortlisted for the BBC Young Composer of the Year award.

The production team then asked the families to send in photos of the dads. They liked the look of Mulki and requested an improv self-tape.

"I nearly didn't bother," says Mulki. "I'm a jeweller, not an actor, and I was busy with work. But I didn't want to spoil it for my daughter, so I sent one in. They loved it, and the next thing I knew I was on a plane to Bulgaria."

What followed was a six-day shoot on a purpose-built set that took months to construct, featuring two life-size shoe builds. The commercial was directed by award-winning director Tom Noakes through production company Business Club, with cinematography by James L Brown, who had recently wrapped a Netflix series in Colombia. Mulki was put up in five-star accommodation at the Hilton with all expenses paid.

During filming, Noakes asked Mulki "is this your first gig Bud?". When Mulki confirmed it was, the director told him he was a natural and should pursue more work. The production team nicknamed him "King Bud" and referred to him and Maissa as "the Dream Team" for their chemistry on set with cast and crew.

At the wrap party, Mulki spotted an opportunity to champion his daughter's composing talent and mentioned it to Noakes. The director asked to see her CV. A couple of weeks after post-production, Noakes messaged back saying he was impressed by how gifted she was for her age, and told Mulki to leave it with him.

Shortly after, BBH's production team called to ask Maissa to demo the music for the commercial. She was then contacted by Wake The Town, a music supervision company in London, and was briefed on the project. Maissa composed the music along with three alternate endings. Her work was shortlisted, but the production ultimately chose another composer's piece.

The experience didn't hold her back. Noakes later reached out to Maissa directly with a message that read: "I never got to debrief with you after the agency decided to move forward with another composer. I simply want to express how impressive your piece of music is, which is remarkable considering your age, but equally that nobody else knew that. It was in the running because it was impressive on its own merit. Well done."

Maissa is now preparing to study composition at Leeds Conservatoire next year under Tom Harold, a former winner of the BBC Young Composer of the Year award and notable UK composer.

"The whole experience was surreal," says Mulki. "One minute I'm at my desk in Didsbury designing engagement rings, the next I'm on an international film set being directed by someone who has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. And then my daughter gets asked to compose the music. It all started because Maissa got the part first."

The commercial is now running across TV, cinema, VOD, out-of-home, radio, digital and social channels nationwide, with media handled by PHD.

Taking the director's advice to heart, Mulki has since been signed by Manchester talent agency The Drama Mob, whose roster includes Owen Cooper, the English actor who gained international recognition for his debut role as teenaged murder suspect Jamie Miller in the hit Netflix miniseries Adolescence (2025).

By day, Mulki continues to run Si Vis Amari from two studios in Manchester: a flagship in Didsbury Village and a second in the city centre. Originally Syrian and born in Edinburgh, he designs bespoke engagement and wedding rings using 3D sculpting software originally developed for the animation industry. Every ring is designed personally to tell a story and manufactured in the UK. Si Vis Amari is a member of the National Association of Jewellers and has created bespoke pieces for notable UK celebrities.

