Iran's Missile Fury Sweeps The Region

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Within hours of early morning airstrikes by the United States and Israel, Iran launched a sweeping regional retaliation, firing ballistic missiles and drones across Israel and on US military bases across the Persian Gulf in what has rapidly evolved into a borderless conflict.

In a statement, the Iranian armed forces declared:“In response to the aggression, the first wave of large-scale missile and drone strikes toward Israel has begun.” The group described the operation as retaliation for“joint US–Israeli military aggression”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explosions were reported in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israeli air defences intercepted incoming projectiles. Iranian officials said several ballistic missiles were launched, with no immediate confirmed reports of casualties.

“Our response to America and the Zionist entity will continue until their defeat,” an Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson said, warning that previous cautions against escalation had been ignored.

U.S. Bases Targeted Across the Gulf

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its retaliation extended beyond Israel to US military installations across West Asia. Regional media reported missile impacts or interceptions near bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq.

In Bahrain, local outlets reported projectiles striking near Al-Juffair, home to the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet. Bahraini authorities said a service facility connected to the fleet was hit.

In Qatar, the IRGC claimed it destroyed an American FP-132 radar system stationed near Al Udeid Air Base. The group said the long-range system - reportedly valued at $1.1 billion in earlier U.S. defence disclosures - had a 5,000-kilometre range and advanced ballistic missile tracking capabilities. Independent verification of the claim was not immediately available.

Explosions were also reported in Kuwait City, with sirens activated amid incoming missile warnings. Iranian sources listed additional targets, including Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan, and a U.S. facility in Erbil, Iraq.

The IRGC said further phases of the operation are underway and warned that other US government interests fall within its defined operational scope.

Abu Dhabi Shaken

The strikes directly impacted civilian life in the UAE. Witnesses in Abu Dhabi reported bright flashes and loud concussions over the capital as air defences engaged incoming missiles near Al Dhafra Air Base. Windows rattled in residential neighbourhoods along the Corniche, sparking panic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airspace closures and severe flight disruptions followed, threatening the UAE's position as a global aviation and logistics hub. Major carriers suspended routes as markets reacted to the sudden instability.

The bombardment has also struck at the heart of Abu Dhabi's delicate diplomatic balancing act, maintaining close defence ties with Washington while pursuing economic outreach to Tehran. That equilibrium now appears shattered.

Read Also Russia Condemns US, Israeli Attack 'Children of Heaven' – 80 Killed in US-Israeli Strike on Iranian School

Decapitation Strategy in Tehran

Earlier in the day, US and Israeli officials confirmed launching coordinated airstrikes against Iranian targets. President Donald Trump announced the operation, named“Operation Epic Fury”, describing it as a decisive military campaign.

More than 100 missiles reportedly hit sites across Tehran and other cities. According to regional sources, the strikes prioritised command-and-control centres and leadership compounds. Facilities associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were reportedly targeted. The residence of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in Tehran's Narmak district was also struck.

Defence analyst Patricia Marins said the targeting pattern reveals a clear strategic objective.“Even with over a hundred missiles hitting multiple sites, the priority was obvious - decapitation,” Marins, a close Iran watcher, wrote on X.“When you strike not only the current leadership but also a former president (Ahmadinejad) who has been out of power for years, it shows the sheer scale of the coalition's plans.”

Israeli aircraft remained active over Iranian airspace, with the offensive taking on characteristics similar to the previous“12-day war”. However, Iranian radar systems and segments of its air defences remain operational.

“Iranian radars have not been fully neutralised, and that will be a major test for both naval and land-based air defences,” Marins noted.“I remain sceptical about their long-range efficiency, but their survival complicates sustained operations.”

A New Phase of Warfare

Marins described the Iranian strikes on US bases as a watershed moment.

“Iran is now engaged in a level of warfare with the United States not seen in decades. We are witnessing the actual destruction of American military assets in the region.”

Naval combat has not yet been confirmed, but analysts expect the maritime domain could soon become active, particularly given the concentration of US naval forces in Gulf waters.“If naval engagement begins in the coming hours, it could mark a turning point,” Marins warned.

The trajectory of the air war may hinge on sustainability. If the Israeli Air Force can operate as it did during the earlier short conflict, Iranian installations could suffer heavy damage. But sustained Iranian missile pressure on Israeli air bases could alter that calculus.

“If Israeli aircraft face insecurity at their own bases, they will be forced to disperse, reducing the intensity of their strikes,” Marins said.“I believe that is exactly what Iran is banking on.”

With missile exchanges continuing, Gulf airspace disrupted, and the possibility of naval escalation looming, the conflict has moved beyond a bilateral confrontation. From Tehran to Tel Aviv and across the Arabian Peninsula, the Middle East now stands in the grip of a rapidly expanding regional war.