Karnataka Woman Records Live Missile Attack In Bahrain, Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) A Karnataka woman has recorded a video of what she described as the live war situation in Bahrain after Iran reportedly launched missile attacks on US military installations.

The video, which surfaced on Saturday, has gone viral on social media platforms. The courage of the woman, Sabreen, in recording the visuals amid the tense situation has been widely praised online.

The 2.11-minute video, shot from the terrace of her residence in Bahrain, captures billowing smoke in the distance following the reported missile strikes on US military bases.

In the video, Sabreen introduces herself in Kannada, saying,“Hi all, my name is Sabreen. I am from Karnataka, India. I hail from Shiralakuppa town in Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district. I am sharing this because I am currently in Bahrain.”

“There is an atmosphere of fear in Bahrain. You know why -- it is because of the war between America, Israel and Iran. All Kannada people residing in Bahrain are scared. Not only Kannada people, but locals and people from various parts of the world are also fearful,” she says in the video.

“I will show you the live attack by Iran on US military establishments in the Zaffeir area of Bahrain. Iran is attacking the US military base here,” Sabreen states.

“I will show you live visuals of billowing smoke from the US installations. Since morning, missiles have been fired one after another. The sounds of the bomb blasts are frightening,” she says.

“It is a little peaceful now. That is why I have come to the terrace to record this video. You can see the billowing smoke behind me. It is clearly visible. Since morning, it has been a frightening atmosphere here. We do not know where all this will lead. We can only pray to God,” Sabreen adds.

She further says that in the morning, missiles were seen moving above residential areas.“The entire sky above us was filled with missile movement,” she said.

The authenticity of the visuals and the exact locations mentioned in the video could not be independently verified.