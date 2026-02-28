Kakinada Fire: PM Modi Grieves Deaths, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Kakinada Fire Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the massive fire that broke out on Saturday at a firecracker unit in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. The PM announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

In a post on X, he wrote," Pained by the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi."

State Government Responds to Tragedy

The incident occured in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday, where a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical. Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate have informed about th incident.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the accident. The CM inquired about the cause of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site.

Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred. CM Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education and IT of Andhra Pradesh, also spoke on the incident. He said," I am deeply shocked to learn of the explosion at the firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Samarlakota Mandal, Kakinada District. The tragedy of several people losing their lives is beyond words. I offer my condolences to the deceased. The coalition government will stand by the families of the deceased. We will ensure better medical treatment for the injured." (ANI)

