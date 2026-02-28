403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Navy Expands Capabilities with Israeli-German Autonomous Submarine
(MENAFN) The German Navy has received the BlueWhale large autonomous underwater vehicle, a joint project between Israeli and German defense firms, according to reports.
The submarine, developed by TKMS and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was handed over at a ceremony at the Eckernförde naval base in northern Germany, as stated by TKMS on Wednesday.
Aligned with Germany’s Kurs Marine 2035+ vision, the BlueWhale is designed to act as a force multiplier, extending the sensor reach of manned platforms for extended autonomous missions. The submarine was tested in the Baltic Sea, considered one of the world’s most challenging maritime environments, to validate its operational capabilities.
Equipped with advanced sonar systems from TKMS subsidiary Atlas Elektronik, the craft can detect both underwater and surface targets, gather acoustic data, and identify seabed mines. It is expected to significantly strengthen Germany’s maritime border security and protection of critical infrastructure amid increasing geopolitical tensions.
The delivery also reflects growing strategic and defense cooperation between Germany and Israel, particularly in underwater and air defense technologies. In December 2025, Berlin approved an additional $3.1 billion for the Israeli Arrow 3 anti-ballistic missile system, bringing the total procurement to approximately $6.7 billion—Israel’s largest-ever defense export deal, according to Israeli authorities.
The Arrow 3 system, developed with US support, is a central component of Germany’s broader missile defense framework in Europe.
The submarine, developed by TKMS and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was handed over at a ceremony at the Eckernförde naval base in northern Germany, as stated by TKMS on Wednesday.
Aligned with Germany’s Kurs Marine 2035+ vision, the BlueWhale is designed to act as a force multiplier, extending the sensor reach of manned platforms for extended autonomous missions. The submarine was tested in the Baltic Sea, considered one of the world’s most challenging maritime environments, to validate its operational capabilities.
Equipped with advanced sonar systems from TKMS subsidiary Atlas Elektronik, the craft can detect both underwater and surface targets, gather acoustic data, and identify seabed mines. It is expected to significantly strengthen Germany’s maritime border security and protection of critical infrastructure amid increasing geopolitical tensions.
The delivery also reflects growing strategic and defense cooperation between Germany and Israel, particularly in underwater and air defense technologies. In December 2025, Berlin approved an additional $3.1 billion for the Israeli Arrow 3 anti-ballistic missile system, bringing the total procurement to approximately $6.7 billion—Israel’s largest-ever defense export deal, according to Israeli authorities.
The Arrow 3 system, developed with US support, is a central component of Germany’s broader missile defense framework in Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment