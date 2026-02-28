403
UN, US Hold Third Joint Meeting on Western Sahara in Washington
(MENAFN) The United Nations and United States convened the third co-chaired inter-ministerial meeting on Western Sahara since January, the UN announced Wednesday.
“At the meeting on Feb. 23-24, in close partnership with the United States, Staffan de Mistura, the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Western Sahara and penholder on the issue at the Security Council, co-chaired negotiations in Washington,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
Dujarric added that the session was co-led by US Ambassador Michael Waltz, with key support from Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs to the US President. He noted that this was the third such inter-ministerial meeting since the start of the year.
“The negotiations involved in-depth discussions, taking Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the reference point, in line with Security Council resolution 2797,” Dujarric said.
He emphasized that “this is encouraging, and significant work will still be required, including on the key issue of self-determination for the people of Western Sahara, to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.”
