Pro-YPG/SDF Demonstrations Turn Violent in German Cities
(MENAFN) In Stuttgart, a demonstration organized by YPG/SDF supporters quickly escalated into chaos as participants repeatedly set off pyrotechnics and attacked passing vehicles and police officers. When demonstrators attempted to break through police barricades by force, authorities responded with pepper spray to control the crowd.
"Our officers were unfortunately exposed to massive violent acts," said a Stuttgart police spokesperson. "It was only due to fortunate circumstances that no officers were injured."
Police temporarily detained 75 individuals on suspicion of disturbing the peace, assaulting officers, and violating laws governing explosives and public assemblies. All detainees underwent identity verification and fingerprinting. Authorities also recorded video footage of the incidents and deployed a helicopter for aerial monitoring, stating that the material would be analyzed to identify and prosecute those responsible.
Similar violent actions were reported in Dortmund, where pro-YPG/SDF demonstrators attacked a Syrian restaurant near the central train station, throwing chairs and tables and breaking windows. Although the demonstration was officially dissolved by police, clashes continued on the streets. Protesters threw firecrackers and pyrotechnics at officers, and some attacked police with iron bars, causing multiple injuries among law enforcement personnel.
The protests occurred amid ongoing military operations by Syrian government forces in northeastern Syria, following the SDF’s failure to comply with a ceasefire agreement. Under the terms of the deal, the SDF was required to withdraw armed formations east of the Euphrates River and transfer administrative and security control of the Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian government.
