403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Hints at Possible ‘Friendly Takeover’ of Cuba
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that the United States might pursue a “friendly takeover” of Cuba.
“The Cuban government is talking with us, and they're in a big deal of trouble,” Trump told reporters before departing for Texas.
He emphasized the nation’s economic struggles, saying, “They have no anything right now, but they're talking with us, and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba.”
Describing Cuba as “very badly failing,” Trump reflected on decades of US interest in the island: “Since I was a little boy, I've been hearing about Cuba, and everybody wanting it to change. I could see that happening.”
Trump also noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is conducting the negotiations with Havana. “You know, they have no money, they have no oil, they have no food, and it's really right now a nation in deep trouble, and they want our help,” he added.
“The Cuban government is talking with us, and they're in a big deal of trouble,” Trump told reporters before departing for Texas.
He emphasized the nation’s economic struggles, saying, “They have no anything right now, but they're talking with us, and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba.”
Describing Cuba as “very badly failing,” Trump reflected on decades of US interest in the island: “Since I was a little boy, I've been hearing about Cuba, and everybody wanting it to change. I could see that happening.”
Trump also noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is conducting the negotiations with Havana. “You know, they have no money, they have no oil, they have no food, and it's really right now a nation in deep trouble, and they want our help,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment