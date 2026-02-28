403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air India Pauses Flights to Israel for One Week Over US-Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Air India announced it will suspend all flights to Israel for one week starting March 1, citing security concerns linked to rising tensions between the United States and Iran, according to reports from Israeli media.
Coverage on Channel 12 noted that the suspension will last one week, with operations resuming only after a security evaluation.
The decision comes shortly after Narendra Modi visited Israel on Feb. 25, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
Western nations have urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to both Israel and Iran due to escalating regional tensions and the risk of US military action against Tehran. Similarly, China advised its nationals to leave Iran amid heightened external security threats.
Meanwhile, the third round of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran took place Thursday in Geneva, and US military forces remain positioned in the region amid ongoing security concerns.
Coverage on Channel 12 noted that the suspension will last one week, with operations resuming only after a security evaluation.
The decision comes shortly after Narendra Modi visited Israel on Feb. 25, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
Western nations have urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to both Israel and Iran due to escalating regional tensions and the risk of US military action against Tehran. Similarly, China advised its nationals to leave Iran amid heightened external security threats.
Meanwhile, the third round of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran took place Thursday in Geneva, and US military forces remain positioned in the region amid ongoing security concerns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment