Goa Budget 2026-27: CM Sawant Consults Stakeholders, Industry Bodies

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired Pre-Budget Consultation Meetings on Friday ahead of the Goa State Budget 2026-27 with a wide cross-section of stakeholders and industry bodies. According to the release, Chief Minister Sawant interacted with representatives of Solar Association, Barge Owners Association, CA & CS Associations, Goa Union of Journalists, GCCI, LUB, Verna Industries, GSIA, BNI, Goa Pharma Association, GTA & ASSOCHAM; TTAG, Liquor, Restaurant, Cashew & Event Management Associations; as well as CREDAI, Petrol Pump and Mining Associations.

Sawant informed that valuable suggestions and sector-specific inputs were received to strengthen ease of doing business, boost tourism, support MSMEs, promote green energy, and generate employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister further affirmed that the Government remains committed to a participative, growth-oriented, and people-centric Budget that accelerates Goa's economic development while ensuring inclusive progress.

CM's Other Engagements

Earlier, on February 21, the CM distributed appointment offer letters to the children of freedom fighters and to candidates selected for the posts of Assistant State Tax Officer and State Tax Inspector. He also addressed the OHSSAI Global Conclave, 2026, organised by the OHSSAI Foundation.

Interaction with Kerala Councillors

The Chief Minister, on February 15, met and interacted with the Municipal Councillors of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Kerala. CM congratulated them on creating history in Kerala and appreciated the trust reposed in the BJP by the people of Kerala to serve the Municipal bodies in the state.

He said that this mandate is a testament to the fact that the message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Antyodaya is reaching the last mile in Kerala. He shared the Government of Goa's key initiatives in municipal governance, including our waste management practices and municipal area development works, and exchanged views on strengthening urban infrastructure and citizen-centric administration.

He extended his best wishes for a successful, impactful and people-oriented tenure in the service of the residents of Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

