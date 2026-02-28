403
Trump Remains Tight-Lipped on Possible Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declined on Friday to clarify how near he is to deciding whether to authorize military action against Iran.
Speaking to reporters in Texas ahead of a scheduled address on energy, Trump avoided revealing details about his deliberations. "I'd rather not tell you," he said when pressed on the timing of a potential decision. "You woulda had the greatest scoop in history, right?"
When questioned about what message he would send to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Trump replied that Tehran should come to an agreement. "they should make a deal but they don’t want to quite go for it."
Reflecting on decades of strained relations, he added: "Look, we've been playing with them for 47 years, and that's a long time, isn't it? And that's a long time blowing the legs off our people, blowing the face off our people, the arms. They've been knocking our ships one by one and every month there's something else. Can't put up with it," he said.
Earlier in the day, Trump indicated that further discussions with Iran were anticipated on Friday, though it remained unclear whether those talks ultimately took place.
Before departing for Texas, he expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of negotiations. "I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have. I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens. We're talking later. We will have some additional talks today," Trump told reporters before leaving for the southern state.
His comments followed the conclusion of a third round of indirect negotiations between US and Iranian delegations in Geneva a day earlier.
Trump reiterated that he is "not happy" with the way Iran is negotiating.
