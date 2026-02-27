ALED Towing Services Expands 24/7 Towing And Roadside Assistance Capabilities In Smyrna

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Our priority has always been to respond quickly and operate safely,” said Esteller.“This expansion allows us to serve more drivers efficiently while maintaining the professional standards that define our company."ALED Towing Services, a Smyrna-based towing and roadside assistance provider led by owner and CEO Carlos Esteller, has announced a significant expansion of its operations. The growth includes fleet enhancements, additional personnel, and upgraded dispatch systems aimed at improving response times and strengthening roadside safety across the Smyrna community.

LED Towing Services has announced an operational expansion designed to enhance towing and roadside assistance services for motorists throughout Smyrna and neighboring areas. As traffic volume and local development continue to increase, the company has invested in additional equipment and trained professionals to meet the evolving needs of drivers.

GMB Location: Towing Services in Smyrna

The expansion reflects ALED Towing Services' long-standing commitment to dependable service, safety standards, and community trust. Under the leadership of CEO Carlos Esteller, the company continues to build its reputation as a reliable partner for drivers experiencing roadside emergencies.

Comprehensive Towing and Emergency Roadside Services

ALED Towing Services provides a wide range of roadside solutions intended to address both everyday vehicle issues and complex recovery situations. The expanded service portfolio includes:



Light-Duty Towing: Transport for cars, motorcycles, and smaller passenger vehicles.

Medium and Heavy-Duty Towing: Support for larger vehicles, including commercial trucks and work fleets.

Emergency Roadside Assistance: Services such as tire changes, jump starts, lockout assistance, and minor mechanical support.

Accident Recovery: Safe removal and transportation of vehicles involved in traffic collisions.

Fuel Delivery: Prompt fuel service for motorists who experience unexpected fuel shortages. Long-Distance Vehicle Transport: Secure towing for vehicles requiring relocation beyond Smyrna.

All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring consistent support regardless of the time or weather conditions.

Fleet Enhancements and Modern Dispatch Technology

As part of its operational growth, ALED Towing Services has expanded its fleet with additional flatbed tow trucks, integrated tow units, and heavy-duty recovery vehicles. Each unit is equipped with updated safety systems and advanced towing equipment designed to manage vehicles securely and efficiently.

The company has also implemented enhanced dispatch software that utilizes GPS tracking and route optimization tools. This system enables dispatchers to identify the nearest available truck and assign calls more efficiently, reducing response times and improving communication with customers.

“In roadside emergencies, every minute matters,” Esteller stated.“Our upgraded dispatch systems help ensure we arrive quickly and prepared.”

Emphasis on Training and Safety Standards

ALED Towing Services places significant importance on operator training and ongoing professional development. All drivers participate in regular instruction focused on vehicle handling, recovery procedures, and safety compliance.

Training programs emphasize safe towing techniques, customer communication, and adherence to local and state regulations. By maintaining strict operational standards, the company ensures that each service call is handled with care and professionalism.

“Technical skill and safety awareness are fundamental in our industry,” said Esteller.“We invest in training to ensure our team is prepared for a wide range of roadside scenarios.”

Commitment to Community and Public Safety

Beyond towing services, ALED Towing Services actively supports roadway safety initiatives in the Smyrna community. The company collaborates with local authorities and emergency responders to assist during traffic incidents, severe weather events, and public safety operations.

Community engagement efforts also include participation in educational initiatives that encourage responsible driving habits and preventative vehicle maintenance. These programs are designed to reduce the likelihood of roadside emergencies while promoting safer travel condition.

“Our responsibility extends beyond individual service calls,” Esteller noted.“We aim to contribute positively to overall roadway safety in Smyrna.”







Customer-Focused Service Philosophy

ALED Towing Services attributes its growth to a consistent focus on customer satisfaction. The company emphasizes transparency in pricing, clear communication during service calls, and respectful treatment of every motorist.

Drivers often encounter stressful circumstances during breakdowns or accidents, and ALED Towing prioritizes calm, professional interaction throughout the process. Accurate arrival estimates, careful vehicle handling, and thorough explanations of services are central to the company's customer approach.

“Our team understands that roadside situations can be overwhelming,” Esteller explained.“We strive to provide not only technical assistance but also reassurance.”

Leadership and Long-Term Vision

Carlos Esteller founded ALED Towing Services with a vision of building a dependable, community-oriented company grounded in integrity and operational excellence. His leadership has guided steady growth while maintaining a strong focus on service quality.

Looking forward, the company plans continued investment in fleet upgrades, staff training, and expanded service areas. Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, ALED Towing Services is committed to sustainable growth that preserves the professional standards its customers expect.

“As Smyrna continues to develop, our goal is to grow alongside it responsibly,” Esteller said.“We are committed to remaining a trusted resource for drivers throughout the region.”

About ALED Towing Services

ALED Towing Services is a professional towing and roadside assistance provider based in Smyrna, Georgia. Led by owner and CEO Carlos Esteller, the company offers 24/7 towing, vehicle recovery, fuel delivery, and emergency roadside support. With a modern fleet, trained operators, and a dedication to safety, ALED Towing Services serves residential and commercial clients across the area.