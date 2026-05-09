PHCC Designates Four Health Centers As 500 Breast Cancer Survivors Advance Through Cancer Survivorship Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has marked a significant milestone in cancer care, with 500 patients having successfully transitioned through a Cancer Survivorship Programme, since its launch two years ago, to routine follow-up appointments at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) health centers.

In a statement by the Corporation, the programme is designed to support breast cancer survivors, providing structured medical and psychosocial follow-up, with future plans for expansion to include additional cancer types. This structured approach ensures patients receive appropriate follow-up care while benefiting from accessible services closer to home.

To support delivery, PHCC has designated four health centers, Al Sadd, Al Meshaf, Al Khor and Al Waab, offering multidisciplinary care led by oncologists, primary care physicians, and nursing teams, supported by a dedicated patient pathway coordinator to ensure continuity of care with specialists at HMC's National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR).

The Corporation noted that the programme includes long-term side effect management, psychological and social support, as well as rehabilitation and health education to enhance quality of life.

Patient transition is based on clinical assessment by the treatment team at the NCCCR, ensuring that each patient has reached a stable stage of recovery. This approach improves service efficiency while enabling flexible, community-based follow-up.

This collaboration between HMC and PHCC represents a major step forward in redefining cancer survivorship in Qatar, shifting the focus from treatment completion to long-term wellness and quality of life.

HMC added that it underscores the continued innovation in Qatar's healthcare system and reinforces its commitment to supporting patients beyond recovery.