WASH BINS Expands Professional Trash Bin And Dumpster Sanitation Services To Manhattan Beach

New South Bay service location introduces curbside cleaning solutions designed to improve waste container hygiene, reduce odors, and support cleaner residential and commercial environments throughout Manhattan Beach.

WASH BINS, the premier provider of professional trash bin and dumpster cleaning, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest service location in Manhattan Beach. Known as the "Pearl of the South Bay," Manhattan Beach is a community that defines coastal excellence-from the historic Roundhouse Aquarium to the world-class athletes on its beach volleyball courts.







WASH BINS is committed to helping all South Bay residents and businesses maintain that high standard of local appeal. In an area celebrated for its active outdoor lifestyle and pristine coastline, the hygiene of residential and commercial waste containers is often overlooked. Our service provides a deep-clean restoration that removes grime and buildup at the source, ensuring your property smells as fresh as the ocean breeze. WASH BINS addresses this with a state-of-the-art mobile pressure washing system that cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes bins right at the curb.







“Manhattan Beach is one of the most desirable places to live in Southern California, and our goal is to help keep it that way,” said Kevin Miller, Owner of WASH BINS.“Whether you live in the Hill Section, the Sand Section, or near the bustling downtown corridor, a dirty trash bin is a nuisance that affects your property and can possibly impact your health. Our specialized service ensures your home remains a pristine sanctuary, free from the odors and bacteria that compromise your quality of life. Residents seeking dependable trash bin cleaning in Manhattan Beach, CA, can rely on professional services designed to maintain cleaner, healthier outdoor spaces”.

The WASH BINS process is engineered for maximum performance. The company's specialized trucks use high-pressure water heated to 190 degrees to blast away filth and odor, leaving your bins looking and smelling great. To ensure the highest level of cleanliness for the South Bay community, the mobile units feature a self-contained reclamation system that collects all wastewater, preventing contaminated runoff from properties or entering local storm drains or the Pacific Ocean.

Designed for the busy Manhattan Beach lifestyle, the service is entirely "hands-off" for the customer. South Bay residents simply leave their bins at the curb on their scheduled trash pickup day, and the WASH BINS service professional performs the cleaning the day after the waste collection.

Beyond residential trash bins, WASH BINS provides critical dumpster cleaning services for the city's thriving culinary scene and commercial properties. Professional dumpster cleaning helps local restaurants, apartment buildings, and HOAs maintain health regulation compliance, deter pests, and eliminate the foul odors that can detract from the outdoor lifestyle experience.

Flexible service plans are available, including quarterly, biannual, and one-time deep cleanings. For more information or to schedule a service, please visit .

About WASH BINS:

WASH BINS is a leading trash bin and dumpster cleaning company providing high-heat pressure washing for residential and commercial waste containers. Utilizing advanced mobile technology, WASH BINS eliminates odors and bacteria, helping neighborhoods maintain a superior level of cleanliness and hygiene.