Tidewater Utilities Announces Customer Bill Credit Using PFAS Litigation Proceeds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOVER, Del., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater), a water service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company, today announced that it has received approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission (PSC) to refund approximately $1.1 million to customers through a one-time bill credit. The refund is funded by proceeds Tidewater received from litigation addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) contamination.

Tidewater will issue the one-time credit to eligible customers on their March 2026 water bills. Based on current estimates, the average bill credit for customers is expected to be $18.75 per customer and will appear as a line-item credit on the customer's monthly statement.

“We appreciate the Commission's review and approval of this refund, which allows us to return these proceeds directly to our customers,” said Bruce E. Patrick, President of Tidewater.“PFAS treatment requires significant and ongoing investment, and these funds help offset those costs while ensuring customers receive a direct benefit from the litigation proceeds.”

Tidewater has taken proactive steps to monitor, test, and treat PFAS across its water systems, consistent with evolving regulatory standards and industry best practices. These efforts represent a substantial and necessary investment to protect public health and ensure the continued delivery of safe, reliable drinking water.

The approved customer credit reflects Tidewater's disciplined approach to regulatory engagement, financial stewardship, and long-term infrastructure planning, while balancing customer affordability with the company's responsibility to maintain and enhance its systems.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used for decades in a variety of industrial and consumer applications, including firefighting foams, non-stick cookware, and stain-resistant materials. Due to their persistence in the environment, PFAS can accumulate over time and may be detected in drinking water sources, prompting increased regulatory oversight nationwide.

Additional information regarding the March bill credit will be shared directly with customers.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (“Tidewater”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company, is celebrating over 60 years of service to Delawareans. Tidewater is the largest private water supplier south of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, operating 172 active wells and 85 water treatment facilities serving approximately 62,000 customers across more than 480 communities in New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation's leading investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Founded in 1897, Middlesex provides essential water and wastewater services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company is committed to operational excellence, superior customer experience, responsible infrastructure investment, and selective and sustainable growth.

Media Contact:

Summer DeFEO, Director of Communications

Phone: 732-638-7510

