403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Consul General To Dubai - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Kamran Mammadzade has been appointed Consul General of Azerbaijan in Dubai, UAE, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment