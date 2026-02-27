Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Consul General To Dubai - Decree

2026-02-27 09:05:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Kamran Mammadzade has been appointed Consul General of Azerbaijan in Dubai, UAE, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

By a separate decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev, Javidan Huseynov was recalled from his position as the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Dubai.

Trend News Agency

